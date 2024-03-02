Sergei Lavrov meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Affairs Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov met with the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev. Telegram channel of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting took place behind closed doors on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan has not yet provided any details about the meeting. It is only known that before the meeting with Sergei Lavrov, Jeenbek Kulubaev held negotiations with his colleagues from Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, Senegal Ismaila Fall and Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev and the Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir.

In addition, Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the panel discussion «Institutionalization in the Turkic World: Organization of Turkic States in the 21st century.»