László Kövér: Hungary is ready to become window to Europe for Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of HungaryLászló Kövér within the framework of his official visit to the country. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Related news Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays official visit to Hungary

The parties discussed the issues of building up political-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

«Cooperation between our countries is actively developing, the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund is working. We are interested in further development of bilateral relations with the brotherly Hungarian people. We need to expand economic cooperation and strengthen trade relations, including through joint implementation of investment projects in such sectors as hydropower, green economy and tourism. Kyrgyzstan has great potential in these areas,» the Speaker said.

László Kövér noted that in recent years his country has been paying special attention to states in the eastern region.

«Our main goal is to develop trade relations and implement joint projects. We are ready to become a window to Europe for Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Issues of deepening cultural relations and the sphere of education were also discussed at the meeting.

László Kövér invited Kyrgyz delegation to the upcoming kurultai, scheduled for August.