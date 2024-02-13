16:02
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

László Kövér: Hungary is ready to become window to Europe for Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev met with the Chairman of the National Assembly of HungaryLászló Kövér within the framework of his official visit to the country. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Related news
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays official visit to Hungary
The parties discussed the issues of building up political-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

«Cooperation between our countries is actively developing, the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund is working. We are interested in further development of bilateral relations with the brotherly Hungarian people. We need to expand economic cooperation and strengthen trade relations, including through joint implementation of investment projects in such sectors as hydropower, green economy and tourism. Kyrgyzstan has great potential in these areas,» the Speaker said.

László Kövér noted that in recent years his country has been paying special attention to states in the eastern region.

«Our main goal is to develop trade relations and implement joint projects. We are ready to become a window to Europe for Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

Issues of deepening cultural relations and the sphere of education were also discussed at the meeting.

László Kövér invited Kyrgyz delegation to the upcoming kurultai, scheduled for August.
link: https://24.kg/english/286613/
views: 170
Print
Related
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays official visit to Hungary
Kyrgyzstanis can file online application for admission to Hungarian universities
Kyrgyz Cinema Days to be held in Hungary
Days of Hungarian Cinema to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Over 7 million soms spent on Sadyr Japarov's flight to Hungary
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Minister of Hungary
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Hungary
Economy Ministry: Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund continues to work
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary establish economic cooperation
Labour Ministry to send Kyrgyzstanis to work in Hungary
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
15:40
Two suspects of extortion of $6,000 from elderly people detained Two suspects of extortion of $6,000 from elderly people...
14:59
Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan
14:45
Golf club in Issyk-Kul region: How the object will look like
14:30
Man detained in Bishkek for systematic beating of his wife
14:16
$11.45 million to be spent on improvement of primary health care