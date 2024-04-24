11:13
Concert of jazz performers from Hungary to take place in Bishkek

A jazz concert of Berki Tamás & Sárik Péter Trió (Hungary) will be held in the Grand Concert Hall of the Kyrgyz National Conservatory named after Moldobasanov on April 30. The Embassy of Hungary informed 24.kg news agency.

Berki Tamás is the king of Hungarian jazz singing, winner of many awards. Over the past decades he has been a member of many legendary jazz bands, composer and author of lyrics. The concert album of their duet with Péter Sárik won the Hungarian Grammy Award as Jazz Album of the Year.

Péter Sárik Trió is one of the most popular jazz bands in Hungary. The trio is widely known in Europe and beyond for their extraordinary jazz adaptations of classical music, including improvisations on classical themes by composer Béla Bartók and masterpieces by Ludwig van Beethoven. Their CD Jazz Request Show won the Hungarian Grammy Award (Jazz Album of the Year) in 2014, and Péter Sarik himself was recognized in his country as the Best Musician of the Year in 2016.

The concert will feature the world’s greatest jazz hits performed by Berka Tamás (vocals), Peter Sarik (piano), Tibor Fonay (bass) and Attila Galfi (drums).

Admission is free.
