Drugs worth over 1 million soms seized from Kyrgyzstani during arrest

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, detained a drug dealer, who regularly distributed narcotic drugs throughout Chui region and Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

A man was detained while driving his car in Ivanovka village, Issyk-Ata district. Ten matchboxes with a specific smell of hemp weighing 152 grams and more than 200,000 soms were confiscated from him.

«During a search at the detainee’s place of residence in Bishkek, similar narcotic substances weighing 496 grams were found. The total weight of the seized drugs is 650 grams. Their cost is about 1,300 million soms,» the statement says.

Based on the collected materials, a criminal case was initiated. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region.