Drugs worth over 1 million soms seized from Kyrgyzstani during arrest

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, detained a drug dealer, who regularly distributed narcotic drugs throughout Chui region and Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.
«During a search at the detainee’s place of residence in Bishkek, similar narcotic substances weighing 496 grams were found. The total weight of the seized drugs is 650 grams. Their cost is about 1,300 million soms,» the statement says.