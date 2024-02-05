Kyrgyzstan to have its own Digital Code

A Digital Code will be adopted in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 for the first time in the country’s history. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov announced this during a staff meeting in the Presidential Administration.

He noted that the Code will serve as the legal basis for a digital breakthrough.

«The Code will make it possible to effectively use just one document that unites all digital norms, rather than looking for regulation in many different laws, sometimes contradictory to each other, with different terms. We can say that this serious «surgical» intervention in the legal system is a forced measure aimed at ensuring that national legislation does not become a reason for slowing down the processes of implementation and development of technologies, since the country, under the leadership of the head of state, has set a course for accelerated social and economic development of the republic. I would like to note the following here: technology is not a «thing in itself.» Its development is aimed at improving the quality of public goods provided to the individual and society,» Akylbek Japarov said.

According to him, 80 percent of the economically active population in Kyrgyzstan is provided with digital documents.

The official cited the recent earthquake as an example.

«Unexpectedly, this became a kind of insurance against natural disasters. Interestingly, the earthquake alert on Android smartphones came a minute before the quake. The notification did not come to iPhones, as Apple did not include our countries in the list of those available for the disaster notification service. A seemingly simple function, but it could save lives! In this regard, we need a dialogue with technology companies, especially Apple, Google and Microsoft, so that they become partners with states and governments, working for the common good,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov also told about the success of domestic specialists who have trained artificial intelligence to speak and understand the Kyrgyz language. «The next important stage will be to train the artificial intelligence in our legislation, which will make it possible to provide legal advice not only to citizens, but also to government officials and law enforcement agencies,» he concluded.