Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024

The budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2024 provides 600 million soms for digitalization. The Ministry of Finance reported.

Compared to previous years, the figure increased by 100 million soms.

In total, from 2019 to 2023, about 2.5 billion soms were spent on the digital economy, which were distributed among the relevant government bodies. At least 197 events were implemented during this period in the field of e-governance. Other 19 are being completed.

«To further improve digital transformation, the concept of digital transformation Digital Kyrgyzstan — 2024-2028 has been developed,» the Ministry of Finance said.