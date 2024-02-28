11:20
Man detained with drugs worth 200,000 soms in Issyk-Kul region

A resident of Ananyevo village, Issyk-Kul region, who is suspected of distributing synthetic drugs, was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Investigators received information that a man was illegally storing drugs.

«The suspect, 20-year-old man, had 31 bags of the synthetic drug Alpha RVR weighing over 58 grams. The approximate cost is more than 200,000 soms. He also showed where he placed 16 more bags,» the statement says.

A preventive measure was chosen against the suspect in the form of detention for a month. Investigation is underway.
