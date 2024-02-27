17:11
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov instructed his deputy Edil Baisalov to start monitoring posts appearing on social media.

According to him, divorced women should not express bad opinions about their husbands and their parents.

«We must limit the spread of information that contradicts our traditions and customs. Some kelinkas praise their own father, but at the same time denigrate their father-in-law, mother-in-law. And when they get divorced, they post their opinions on social media. They’re not an example to others. Mothers-in-law are said not to wear shorts, and kelinkas should not take the headscarf off,» the Chairman of the Cabinet said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, at year-end 2023, the number of registered victims of domestic violence amounted to 13,104 people. At least 95 percent of them are women.

This is not the first time when the head of the Cabinet of Ministers has spoken incorrectly regarding women, young women, and girls. In September 2022, Akylbek Japarov expressed a discriminatory opinion about the role of girls.

«Girls should learn to be housewives, boys should learn to earn money and defend their homeland,» he said at the opening of school No. 76.
link: https://24.kg/english/287737/
views: 39
Cabinet Chairman plans to impose restrictions on opinions expressed by women
