Head of Cabinet announces support of president's reforms by population

«In recent months, we have seen a whole lot of confirmations and approval of the reform policies carried out under the leadership of President Sadyr Japarov,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov posted on Facebook.

According to him, in addition to the obvious unprecedented economic growth and achievements in socio-economic development, the authorities also heard support for the fiscal policy from international financial institutions.

As an example, Akylbek Japarov cited the results of a recent survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI).

He noted that the survey results show a significant increase in support for the president’s policies, an improvement in the economic situation of families and a significant decrease in corruption in government agencies.

«Strong public support for the course pursued by the respected Sadyr Nurgozhoevich ensures success in further economic development, improving the quality of life of our citizens and creating a more equitable economic environment. These successes are the result of the hard work of our government under the leadership of the head of state Sadyr Japarov. Our significant reduction in corruption demonstrates our determination and effectiveness in pursuing fair and open policies. We will continue to work to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for every Kyrgyzstani,» the head of the Cabinet concluded.
