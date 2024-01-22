Akylbek Japarov tells about work of Cabinet of Ministers in 2024

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov heard reports on the results of work of presidential envoys to the regions and mayors of Bishkek and Osh for 2023, and also made a report. The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Akylbek Japarov told about the results of the work of the executive branch for a three-year period. In addition, he also reported on the plans of the Cabinet for this year.

«The main direction of our work this year is administrative-territorial reform, which should give an impetus to the economic development of the region. This year is also the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Oblast, in connection with which 100 large-scale and economically important events should be held in each region,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that special attention should be paid to development funds and added that 2.8 billion soms were transferred there, of which 1.7 billion soms were used.

«The activity of development funds, as their name implies, should be aimed only at development. The resources of these funds should not be directed to holding feasts and celebration of anniversaries. Effective use of the funds will provide real assistance in creating an economically developed region,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov noted that this year the creation of 250,000 jobs should be the top priority for the heads of all government agencies.

«Every investor and businessman is important. The time has come when we need to fundamentally rethink the approach to human resource management. Our dynamic economy needs and lacks labor force. It is necessary to open vocational courses in universities. All applicants from 16 to 60 years old should receive a new qualification,» the head of the Cabinet stressed.

He also instructed to step up work on the revitalization of manufacturing enterprises in the regions, and the Tax Service — to provide them with a sufficient number of cash registers.