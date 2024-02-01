13:59
Edil Baisalov urges officials to reduce paper reports

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the implementation of work plans in the realization of Kyrgyz Zharany concept and state policy in the religious sphere. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Officials considered three issues:

  • Information on the execution of the plan of measures to implement Kyrgyz Zharany concept for 2021-2026;
  • Information on the implementation of the action plan for the realization of the concept of state policy in the religious sphere for 2022-2026;
  • Information on the draft generalized action plan of strategic documents in order to optimize some adopted national programs and concepts of the Kyrgyz Republic, to exclude duplicate items in the action plans.

«When implementing various programs and concepts, the emphasis is on paper reports. We spend time on submitting reports to each other. Let’s reduce the number of programs and take steps that will benefit people. Let’s step up practical work by reducing paper procedures,» Edil Baisalov said.

He emphasized that the state policy in the religious sphere and preservation of the identity of the Kyrgyz citizen is the future and security of the country, and instructed the relevant government agencies to approach these issues responsibly.
