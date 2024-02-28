Cabinet wants state services to be available in banking applications, e-wallets

«We want government services to be available on banking platforms and e-wallets,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

According to him, the state is ready to share these services with business. In this way, it will be able to provide public services even more efficiently. At the same time, the issue of ensuring cybersecurity is especially relevant.

«On March 1, that is, the day after tomorrow, we are launching online purchase and sale of real estate. Now it will be possible to re-register an apartment in Tunduk app. To do this, the seller and buyer must have a mobile Tunduk app and a cloud electronic signature, which can also be obtained online. All data required for registration will be automatically filled in. You will only need to confirm your identity through biometric identification. As you can see, we are kicking into high gear,» he said.