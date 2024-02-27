14:34
Death of children from cough syrup in Uzbekistan: Court makes decision

The Tashkent City Court sentenced all the defendants in a high-profile criminal case related to Dok-1 Max cough syrup, from the use of which 68 children died in Uzbekistan. Podrobno.uz reported.

A total of 23 people were found guilty. These are former employees and managers of Quramax Medical, the State Center for Expertise and Standardization of Medicines, Medical Products and Medical Equipment, as well as organizations subordinate to it. They were sentenced to 16 — 18 years in prison. The director of the company-importer was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, after serving which he will be deported from the country.

The WHO previously reported that the cough syrup caused the death of more than 300 people in three countries.

The sale of Dok-1 Max was suspended in Kyrgyzstan in December 2022. The Department of Medicines and Medical Products has not received any reports of adverse reactions to the medicine.
link: https://24.kg/english/287707/
views: 158
