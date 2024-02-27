11:39
Vendors from among Kyrgyzstanis go on strike in Yekaterinburg

Vendors went on strike because of a rent increase in Beijing shopping center in Yekaterinburg. Bezumny Yekb Telegram channel reports.

The spontaneous rally of sellers was held against the increase in payment for the rent of premises, the rent in the shopping center was increased by 20 percent.

According to E1 portal, rent will be raised from March, while it began to be increased at the end of last year — the total increase in cost for tenants will be 30 percent. Because of this, vendors closed their trading pavilions and refused to work. According to an employee of the administration of Tagansky Ryad, the rent increase is due to rising prices for utilities services.

The administration of the complex urged those gathered to disperse and plans to negotiate with the tenants who went on strike.

«We are looking into the situation. I assure you that today the administration of the shopping center will personally talk with each tenant. For now, I can only say that this situation was created largely artificially and has nothing to do with the shopping center,» representatives of the shopping center commented.

Representatives of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan arrived at the scene of the incident. They intend to take part in negotiations with the management of the shopping center.
