69 state pharmacies already opened in Kyrgyzstan

At least 69 state pharmacies have been opened in Kyrgyzstan. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at the opening of two more in Osh city.

He noted that to ensure availability of high-quality and low-cost medicines for the population, it is planned to increase the total number of state pharmacies to 100 throughout the country this year.

«69 state pharmacies began operating across the republic. They have about 1,500 types of drugs included in the List of Vital Medicines,» the official said.

He added that as part of his working trip to the Russian Federation, it is planned to hold negotiations on the supply of medicines from Russian manufacturing plants. Thanks to this, the ministry will be able to further increase the assortment of state pharmacies.
