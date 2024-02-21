11:26
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Tatarstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Tatarstan for a working visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

His plane landed at Tukai International Airport in Kazan. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic was welcomed by the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and other officials.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in the official opening ceremony of the international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future.

The press service added that the participation of a number of foreign heads of state, prominent international and public figures, and heads of large IT companies is expected.

In addition, on the sidelines of the event, bilateral meetings of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Russia Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin, as well as the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will take place.
