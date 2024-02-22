President Sadyr Japarov meets with Rustam Minnikhanov

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the first international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future in Kazan, met with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation).

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan.

Sadyr Japarov and Rustam Minnikhanov expressed mutual satisfaction with the current level of interaction, indicating their readiness to further develop partnership relations. Particular attention was paid to such aspects of cooperation as trade and economic relations, scientific and technical partnership, cultural and humanitarian ties. The parties emphasized the importance of updating the roadmap to ensure more efficient implementation of projects and stimulate further development of cooperation.

The heads of state also expressed a common opinion on the importance of strengthening cultural ties and sharing experience in the field of sports and culture between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan. In this regard, it was decided to hold mutual Days of Culture in 2024-2025.

The constructive dialogue between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tatarstan will continue.

The President of Kyrgyzstan was awarded Duslyk Order for special merits in strengthening the international authority of the Republic of Tatarstan, friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan and foreign states, other constituent entities of the Russian Federation, for significant contributions to the development of economic, trade, scientific, technical, social, cultural relations and industrial potential, effective investment, charitable and social activities that contribute to the prosperity of Tatarstan.

Duslyk Order is the second most important state award of the Republic of Tatarstan.