President Sadyr Japarov meets with Rustam Minnikhanov

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, on the sidelines of the first international multi-sport tournament Games of the Future in Kazan, met with the head of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation).
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan.
The heads of state also expressed a common opinion on the importance of strengthening cultural ties and sharing experience in the field of sports and culture between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan. In this regard, it was decided to hold mutual Days of Culture in 2024-2025.
The constructive dialogue between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tatarstan will continue.
The President of Kyrgyzstan was awarded Duslyk Order for special merits in strengthening the international authority of the Republic of Tatarstan, friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan and foreign states, other constituent entities of the Russian Federation, for significant contributions to the development of economic, trade, scientific, technical, social, cultural relations and industrial potential, effective investment, charitable and social activities that contribute to the prosperity of Tatarstan.
Duslyk Order is the second most important state award of the Republic of Tatarstan.