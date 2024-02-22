11:44
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan

The opening ceremony of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic took place in Kazan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The opening of the diplomatic mission took place as part of the working visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Tatarstan on February 20-21.

The ceremony was attended by the Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev and Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazan Erik Beishembiev.

The consular district of the diplomatic mission includes the territories of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Mari El, Mordovia, the Udmurt Republic, the Chuvash Republic and Ulyanovsk Oblast.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic can contact the Consulate General to receive all types of consular services at the address: Kazan, 6, Spartakovskaya Street, or by phone +79061113411.

Citizens are received daily on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., lunch break is from 12 to 1 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/287395/
views: 72
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan participates in opening of Games of Future in Kazan
Opening ceremony of Consulate General of Uzbekistan takes place in Osh
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opened in St. Petersburg
Ural Airlines to launch direct flights from Kazan to Bishkek
Consulates General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Kazan and St. Petersburg
Consulates General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in St. Petersburg, Kazan
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opens in Chicago
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Almambet Shykmamatov tells about conscious consumption at Kazansummit
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to open in Novosibirsk
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
11:41
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Aba...
11:28
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan
11:21
Digital Development Ministry completely switches to electronic format
09:49
Gasoline prices grow slightly in Kyrgyzstan for two weeks
09:44
President of Kyrgyzstan participates in opening of Games of Future in Kazan
21 February, Wednesday
17:00
More than 750,000 children in republic are educated in Kyrgyz language
16:55
Armed Forces veteran Anvar Sartaev placed under house arrest
15:58
Ex-deputy head of Customs Service Zamirbek Karashev released from custody
15:52
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia