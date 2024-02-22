Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan opened in Kazan

The opening ceremony of the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic took place in Kazan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The opening of the diplomatic mission took place as part of the working visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Tatarstan on February 20-21.

The ceremony was attended by the Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiev and Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Kazan Erik Beishembiev.

The consular district of the diplomatic mission includes the territories of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Mari El, Mordovia, the Udmurt Republic, the Chuvash Republic and Ulyanovsk Oblast.

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic can contact the Consulate General to receive all types of consular services at the address: Kazan, 6, Spartakovskaya Street, or by phone +79061113411.