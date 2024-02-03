09:23
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emil Zhamgyrchiev was released on his own recognizance. The Pervomaisky District Court reported.

It is noted that the court granted the request of the investigator of the Main Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security to change the preventive measure.

«The previously applied preventive measure in the form of detention has been changed to a written undertaking not to leave the city,» the court said.

The Central Election Commission prematurely terminated the powers of the deputy of Parliament Emil Zhamgyrchiev on the basis of an application submitted by him.

Deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. He should be in custody until February 26. Previously, the deputy commission gave consent to prosecute Emil Zhamgyrchiev. The deputy came to the State Committee for National Security, where he was interrogated as a suspect, he gave an undertaking to appear before the investigative authorities and was released. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev also stated that he «does not intend to imprison him.» According to investigators, the reason for the arrest was the deputy’s alleged attempt to leave Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/285825/
views: 62
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has two new deputies
CEC terminates powers of deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev
Parliament deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Deputies approve bringing Emil Zhamgyrchiev to criminal responsibility
Director of Emark Group released from pre-trial detention center
Director of Burana Grand construction company released from detention center
Kaganat co-owner Azret Bootaev released after paying 356 million soms
Parliament creates commission on criminal case against deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev
Deputy initiates ban on services of sorcerers and magicians
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes the oath
Popular
Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
3 February, Saturday
09:13
Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance
2 February, Friday
17:41
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Emergencies Minister denies boiler explosion
17:27
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President instructs to fully modernize HPP
16:53
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Sadyr Japarov promises to solve problem soon
15:30
New Director of State Agency for Personal Data Protection appointed
15:22
Body of newborn found at bypass road in Alamedin district