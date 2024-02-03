Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emil Zhamgyrchiev was released on his own recognizance. The Pervomaisky District Court reported.

It is noted that the court granted the request of the investigator of the Main Investigative Department of the State Committee for National Security to change the preventive measure.

«The previously applied preventive measure in the form of detention has been changed to a written undertaking not to leave the city,» the court said.

The Central Election Commission prematurely terminated the powers of the deputy of Parliament Emil Zhamgyrchiev on the basis of an application submitted by him.

Deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. He should be in custody until February 26. Previously, the deputy commission gave consent to prosecute Emil Zhamgyrchiev. The deputy came to the State Committee for National Security, where he was interrogated as a suspect, he gave an undertaking to appear before the investigative authorities and was released. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev also stated that he «does not intend to imprison him.» According to investigators, the reason for the arrest was the deputy’s alleged attempt to leave Kyrgyzstan.