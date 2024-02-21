17:34
Uzbekistan to spend $500 million to increase gas imports from Russia

The authorities of Uzbekistan intend to modernize the main gas system for $500 million to increase gas imports from the north. This is provided for by the government decree on measures to implement the investment program of Uzbekistan for the first quarter of 2024, Gazeta.uz reported.

Uzbekistan currently receives Russian gas through this route. The volume of supplies is planned to be increased from 9 to 32 million cubic meters of gas per day. The project is planned to be financed through foreign loans.

It is also planned to continue the implementation of the program to modernize and increase the efficiency of the main gas transmission system of Uzbekistan (2021-2024). The $483 million project envisages modernization of 511 kilometers of main gas pipelines and 10 gas pumping units. As of January 1, at least $50.1 million in loans remained unused.

Uzbekistan imported more gas than it exported in 2023. The difference in supplies exceeded $165 million.
