Supply of gas to some areas of the capital will be temporarily suspended in connection with the work of city services on the construction of a road on Bakaev Street from April 15 to April 19. Bishkekgaz reported.

The following area will have no gas:

Vasilyevsky tract, Fuchik, Profsoyuznaya Streets, Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Lumumba, Tolstoy, Matyev streets, Ala-Archa river.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to temporarily switch to alternative energy sources.