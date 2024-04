Production work is planned in Novopavlovka village to connect new consumers to gas supply on April 3-5. Bishkekgaz reported.

In this regard, the supply of gas to the area limited by Abakanskaya, Sarykulakova streets, Krasnovodsky lane, Alykulov, Kamchatskaya streets, Deng Xiaoping Avenue, Frunze, Kirov, Voroshilov streets will be suspended.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the period of gas shutdown.