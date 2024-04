Some streets in Bishkek will have no gas on April 11-12. Bishkekgaz reported.

Gas supply will be suspended in the area limited by Torekul Aitmatov, 7 April, Armeiskaya streets and Chui Avenue.

The reason is production work on an underground low-pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources.