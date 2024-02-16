12:03
SCNS stops activities of transnational group uttering counterfeit dollars

The activities of a transnational organized crime group that was uttering counterfeit dollars were stopped. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

According to it, as part of an effort to ensure the security of the financial and banking sector, the activities of a transnational organized criminal group that was uttering a large amount of counterfeit $100 banknotes in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan were detected and suppressed.

The group was engaged in laundering counterfeit money by replenishing bank cards in Optima Bank ATMs, and also uttered them through exchange offices in Bishkek.

As part of the criminal case, more than $45,000 in the form of counterfeit hundred-dollar bills were detected and seized from illegal circulation. As a result of the measures taken, four citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and two Kazakhstanis were detained and placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

A Kyrgyzstani was previously caught red-handed, who intended to sell $50,000 in counterfeit banknotes for $20,000. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing to identify people involved in this group.
