Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months

Turkey is extending the visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months so that the latter can legalize themselves in the country. Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament.

According to him, there are about 20,000 Kyrgyzstanis in Turkey, and in the summer their number reaches 40,000.

«This is due to the holiday season in Antalya, which lasts up to seven months. But there are also problems. The visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis lasts 90 days. Thanks to the intervention of Sadyr Japarov, the work of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and direct negotiations with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, two issues were resolved. This is a green corridor for our citizens who have violated local laws. Previously, they were blacklisted, banned from entering the country and subject to fines. A green corridor has been opened until the end of the year so citizens can leave and come back in a simplified manner after paying a fine,» Ruslan Kazakbaev said.

The ambassador noted that the parties also agreed to extend the visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis who are staying in Turkey to six months.

«Turkey issues the last warning and gives opportunity for those citizens whose tourist visa issued for three months has expired to find an employer and legalize their stay in the country,» Ruslan Kazakbaev said.
