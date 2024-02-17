The court in New York found former U.S. President Donald Trump guilty in the case of fraud in the valuation of assets of Trump Organization. CNN reported.

Donald Trump was obliged to pay about $355 million. Judge Arthur Engoron banned the former U.S. President from working as an employee or director of a New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for three years.

The court ordered Trump’s eldest sons Donald Jr. and Eric to pay $4 million each after a judge found them liable for multiple counts of fraud. They are barred from running companies in New York for two years.

Donald Trump said he intends to appeal the ruling.