1,800 people legalize their property in Kyrgyzstan

To date, 1,800 people have submitted special declarations as part of the property legalization campaign. The head of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Ysabekov, told to 24.kg news agency, citing the data from the Ministry of Justice.

Including 70 people paid a declaration payment of 1 million soms, because the value of their property exceeded 100 million soms.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov announced that he had legalized his building worth $200 million. In an interview with Azattyk journalists, Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev said that after this more than 900 people legalized their property.

«We cannot say for what amount of property was legalized, because it is completely anonymous. The declarant files a special declaration in a single copy, which remains with him. We can only voice the number of those whose property value is over 100 million soms,» Kubanychbek Ysabekov said.
