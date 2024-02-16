Hashish confiscated from police sergeant of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department

A large amount of hashish was confiscated from a police officer, he was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, three citizens were detained in Bishkek on February 11. Hashish was confiscated from them during the search.

It was established that one of the detainees has an official ID with the rank of police sergeant, who served as a policeman in the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department.

Two of the detainees, according to the sanction of the court, were placed in the institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

Efforts continue to identify all persons involved in drug trafficking.