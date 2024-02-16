12:03
USD 89.43
EUR 95.96
RUB 0.98
English

Hashish confiscated from police sergeant of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department

A large amount of hashish was confiscated from a police officer, he was detained. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, three citizens were detained in Bishkek on February 11. Hashish was confiscated from them during the search.

It was established that one of the detainees has an official ID with the rank of police sergeant, who served as a policeman in the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department.

Two of the detainees, according to the sanction of the court, were placed in the institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

Efforts continue to identify all persons involved in drug trafficking.
link: https://24.kg/english/286897/
views: 159
Print
Related
Ambulance driver detained in Batken region for drug use
Man attempts to sell more than kilogram of drugs in Bishkek
Teacher selling hashish detained in Osh city
Drug dealers - citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Chelyabinsk
27 clandestine drug laboratories liquidated for 3 years in Kyrgyzstan
International drug trafficking channel suppressed in Jalal-Abad region
Sale of potent drugs without prescription revealed in Osh pharmacies
Over 6.6 tons of drugs seized in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Foreigners with drugs worth 15 million soms detained near Bishkek
Police officer detained for drug trafficking in Jalal-Abad region
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
16 February, Friday
11:45
IBC to represent interests of business when appealing to EAEU court IBC to represent interests of business when appealing t...
11:37
Laws on investments to be changed in Kyrgyzstan, working group formed
11:29
Kyrgyzstan and EU intend to continue mutual cooperation
11:23
SCNS stops activities of transnational group uttering counterfeit dollars
10:47
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine