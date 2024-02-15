14:52
SCNS, Interior Ministry urge business not to pay to crime and report all facts

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan urge business representatives to contact them if a criminal group threatens them.

«We will destroy destructive manifestations. There will no longer be the concept of criminal groups in Kyrgyzstan,» the security forces said in their appeal.

Owners of restaurants, factories and plants are urged to immediately contact the State Committee for National Security or the Ministry of Internal Affairs if criminal groups ask for money.

Phone numbers to call if organized crime groups demand money:

SCNS: +996312660475, +996312626504.

Regional departments of SCNS:

Chui region: +996312540719;

Jalal-Abad region: +996372256049;

Osh region: +996322223078;

Issyk-Kul region: +996392251180;

Talas region: +996342252043;

Naryn region: +996352250849;

Batken region: +996362250033.

«Anyone who works with criminal gangs, conducts business, shares business and pays monthly to them will be held accountable by law,» the security forces warned.
