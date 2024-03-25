16:26
Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek for pickpocketing

A suspect of pickpocketing on public transport was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, a citizen filed a written statement with the Pervomaisky district police department with a request to take action against unknown persons.

«iPhone 11 Pro was stolen from a jacket pocket on a minibus,» the statement says.

During operational search activities, a man, 25, was detained, who was registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of an organized crime group.

The investigation is ongoing.
