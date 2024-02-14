14:50
USD 89.43
EUR 96.31
RUB 0.98
English

Reuters: Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire rejected by United States

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion of a ceasefire in Ukraine to freeze the war was rejected by the United States after contacts between intermediaries. Reuters reported, citing three Russian sources with knowledge of the discussions.

According to them, Putin sent signals to Washington in 2023 in public and privately through intermediaries, including through Moscow’s Arab partners in the Middle East and others, that he was ready to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine. Putin was proposing to freeze the conflict at the current lines and was unwilling to cede any of the Ukrainian territory controlled by Russia, but the signal offered what some in the Kremlin saw as the best path towards a peace of some kind.

According to three Russian sources, Putin’s signal was relayed to Washington, where top U.S. officials including White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met.

The idea was that Sullivan would speak to Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, and set out the next steps, one of the Russian sources said. But when the call came in January, Sullivan told Ushakov that Washington was willing to talk about other aspects of the relationship but would not speak about a ceasefire without Ukraine.

The Kremlin sees little point in further contacts with the United States on the issue, the Russian sources said, so the war would continue.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, commented on the Reuters publication to Meduza, calling it «fiction and an element of Russia’s current propaganda campaign.»
link: https://24.kg/english/286723/
views: 77
Print
Related
Russia donates more than 1,000 textbooks to schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Delegation from Kyrgyzstan to observe presidential elections in Russia
Akylbek Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin hold talks in Kazakhstan
Delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over vehicles to Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted for participation in war in Ukraine released on probation
Head of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov pays working visit to Moscow
Russia plans to transfer up to 6,400 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan discuss conflict resolution in Ukraine
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
14 February, Wednesday
14:35
Reuters: Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire rejected by United States Reuters: Putin's suggestion of Ukraine ceasefire reject...
13:59
Two men extort $2,000 from local resident in Osh city
12:48
Man attempts to sell more than kilogram of drugs in Bishkek
12:26
Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Independent journalist Ali Ergeshov detained at Manas airport