12:32
USD 89.43
EUR 96.31
RUB 0.98
English

Drop in air temperature, severe frosts forecast in Kyrgyzstan from February 17

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert due to expected precipitations on February 13-14. According to it, avalanches, as well as snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected in mountainous areas, as well as on the 55th-115th kilometers of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road.

A sharp drop in temperature is expected in some regions of the country on February 17-19, the Hydrometeorological Service said.

According to forecasters, nighttime temperature in Bishkek on February 17 is expected to drop to −8 ... −10 degrees Celsius with occasional snow. During the day, the air temperature will be −4 ... −6 degrees, snow is expected.

On February 18, air temperature will drop to −11...-13 degrees at night, snow is expected; the daytime temperature will be −5...-7 degrees Celsius.

Air temperature on February 19 at night will be −10 ... −12 degrees, precipitations are not expected; during the day −2 ... −4 degrees, without precipitation.

A slight increase in air temperature is expected on February 20-21.
link: https://24.kg/english/286693/
views: 150
Print
Related
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Snow, cold weather expected in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of next week
Weather alert: Avalanches possible in mountainous areas
Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on December 25
43 people turn to trauma center in Bishkek after slipping on ice for 3 days
Snowfalls, frosts to -15-20 degrees expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
14 February, Wednesday
12:26
Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Pilot project on energy-efficient street lighting to be...
12:13
Independent journalist Ali Ergeshov detained at Manas airport
12:09
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group
12:03
Euro depreciates by 50-70 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
11:45
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision