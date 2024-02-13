Owner of Bugu and Makish markets in Karakol detained

The owner of Bugu and Makish markets in Karakol was detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the man was detained on the fact of fraud on a large scale.

It was established that he collected money from entrepreneurs in Bugu and Makish markets of Karakol for a long period of time. At the same time, the citizen concealed from the fiscal authorities the total real turnover of the profit received.

In addition, the facts of repeated sale of trade premises to the same persons with threats to transfer them to other entrepreneurs were revealed.

«Based on the collected materials, a search of residential and commercial facilities belonging to the man were conducted within the framework of the criminal case,» the SCNS noted.

The state committee asks residents and entrepreneurs of Karakol, who suffered from fraudulent actions of the detainee, to apply to the SCNS Department for Issyk-Kul region.