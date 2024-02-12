18:23
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Four options for modernization presented

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov held a meeting at the Ministry of Energy to discuss the reconstruction and modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the Cabinet reported.

Four options for modernization of the capital’s HPP were presented.

It was noted that the current state of power units of HPP is characterized by physical deterioration and requires modern technical solutions. After discussing the presentation, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that when modernizing the HPP, attention should be paid to those projects that are aimed, among other things, at reducing emissions into the atmosphere.

In addition, he stressed that decentralization of the heat supply system in Bishkek should be taken into account, considering the construction of local thermal power plants and boiler houses.

Akylbek Japarov instructed to submit calculations for each individual project.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7. On February 9, the republican headquarters announced completion of cleanup work at the facility.
