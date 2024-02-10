Capital of State Mortgage Company increased by selling real estate of Matraimov

Funds from the sale of 13 apartments, previously owned by ex-deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, were used to increase the authorized capital of the State Mortgage Company. Chairman of the State Mortgage Company Almambet Shykmamatov announced it at a meeting of Eldik deputy group.

According to him, these apartments have been transferred to the state. It is not the housing, the confiscation of which the State Committee for National Security announced shortly before. At the same time, the head of the State Mortgage Company believes that property worth 3.9 billion soms can also be sold at market value and the funds can be transferred into the authorized capital of the State Mortgage Company. Using them, it is possible to build even more houses, which citizens can purchase on preferential terms.

When asked by journalists about the cost of the 13 apartments sold, Almamabet Shykmamatov promised to provide information later.

After the change of power in October 2020, the State Committee for National Security opened a criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov for corruption at customs. The detention of the former deputy chairman of the department took place at a gas station two steps from the building of the State Committee for National Security.

On the same day, Raiymbek Matraimov transferred 80 million soms to the budget. He was handed a notice of committing a crime, and then the court released him on his own recognizance.

The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He paid them off for two months, giving most of the amount in form of property — a building and apartments.

The customs officer pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.