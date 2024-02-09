Russia donates more than 1,000 textbooks to schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Russia donated more than a thousand textbooks to two schools in Chui region. The representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolai Udovichenko and the head of Rossotrudnichestvo in Bishkek Albert Zulkharneev donated 1,200 Russian language, physics, mathematics textbooks and children’s fiction.

The books were received, in particular, by the schools in Ivanovka village and Kant town.

«A Russian-funded project to develop the school meals system is also being implemented in educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. It is carried out with the participation of the UN World Food Program. The Russian side provided additional $15 million for this program in 2023-2026,» the representative office reminded.