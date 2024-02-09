Teacher selling hashish detained in Osh city

Police officers from the State Drug Control Department detained a 31-year-old school teacher for selling hashish. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Information was received that some woman was involved in drug trafficking in Osh and Batken regions.

«During the verification of information, it was established that the woman has been distributing drugs for a long time and is a teacher at one of the schools in Batken region. She was detained while attempting to sell more than a kilogram of hashish,» the statement says.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a criminal case was opened against the detainee. She was placed in a temporary detention center in the southern capital.

Efforts continue to identify other persons involved in the crime.