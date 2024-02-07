Delegation from Kyrgyzstan to observe presidential elections in Russia

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will observe the presidential elections in Russia. It was announced at a meeting of the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov with the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov. The website of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation says.

Issues of interparliamentary cooperation were discussed both on a bilateral basis and on international platforms.

«We are united by a common history, a common Victory in the Great Patriotic War. We appreciate the independent position of Kyrgyzstan on the current international agenda,» Vladimir Dzhabarov noted.

«The senator expressed hope that, in accordance with the invitation of the leadership of the Federation Council, a representative parliamentary delegation from Kyrgyzstan will take part in monitoring the progress of the upcoming presidential elections in Russia,» the statement says.

The parties exchanged views on the role of the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication, and considered migration issues. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a joint meeting of the relevant committees.

Presidential elections in Russia will take place from March 15 to March 17, 2024.