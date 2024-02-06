Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region

Illegally stored weapons and ammunition were confiscated from the owner of Bolot shopping and market complex. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On February 2, a search was conducted in the house of the owner of Bolot shopping and market complex in Kochkor district of Naryn region — former deputy of Kochkor rural council — as part of a criminal case initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The following was confiscated during the search:

MP-155 self-loading shotgun and cartridges for it;

Live cartridge of 5×45 caliber from a Kalashnikov assault rifle;

Documents relating to the activities of Bolot shopping complex;

Two ID cards of an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;

ID card of a deputy of Kochkor rural council;

Technical passport of Toyota Land Cruiser, manufactured in 2006, registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Facts of fraud on the part of the administration of Bolot shopping complex were revealed in January 2024. So, the man, without concluding a purchase and sale agreement and other title documents, sold retail space to entrepreneurs (a quarter of a 40-ton container with an area of about 7.5 square meters) for 70,000 — 130,000 soms.

«Despite the sale of retail space, the man, under the pretext of having market land plots at his disposal, continued to collect rent, similar to that set for entrepreneurs who did not buy containers (trading places),» the State Committee for National Security noted.

In addition, in cases of idle time of individual containers for any reason, he continued to charge rent from entrepreneurs. Subsequently, under the pretext of accumulating debt, he took away the containers and resold or leased them to other persons, ignoring the fact that the traders purchased the specified outlets.

As a result, the former owners of retail outlets lost their containers and the opportunity to receive monetary compensation.

In response to requests from entrepreneurs to conclude a purchase and sale agreement or return the invested money, the citizen reacted aggressively and with threats. The conditions necessary for the normal work of entrepreneurs were not created in the shopping complex. Repairs at the shopping center were carried out exclusively at the expense of additionally allocated funds from entrepreneurs.