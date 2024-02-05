Victims of Bishkek HPP accident, helicopter crash leave for Turkey for treatment

Two victims of accident at heating and power plant in Bishkek and two servicemen who were injured on January 17 during a helicopter crash were sent for further treatment to one of the specialized clinics in Turkey.

According to the republican media headquarters, the victims are accompanied by relatives and two Kyrgyz doctors. All of them took off on the presidential flight Tu-154.

«All measures to provide assistance to the victims are under the personal supervision of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic; financial resources have been allocated for the delivery of the victims, their relatives and medical workers to Turkey,» the statement says.