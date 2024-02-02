Bishkek HPP breakdown: President keeps situation under personal control

The President of Kyrgyzstan was informed about the emergency situation at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP).

«Yes, President Sadyr Japarov was immediately informed about the emergency situation at the capital’s HPP,» spokesman for the head of state Askat Alagozov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov ordered to eliminate the consequences of the situation in a short time. Representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and competent government agencies are on site. The President keeps the situation under his personal control.

Earlier it was reported that a breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) tonight. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured and were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes.