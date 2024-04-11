General Staff announces preliminary cause of military helicopter crash

Preliminary investigation into the crash of Mi-8 MTV helicopter on the outskirts of Bishkek has been completed. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Mukambetov, told reporters.

«The commission has completed its investigation into the incident, the Military Prosecutor’s Office is still conducting an investigation. According to preliminary data, all units and assemblies of the aircraft were serviceable. The reasons for the crash of the Mi-8 MTV were severe weather conditions and the human factor,» Ruslan Mukambetov said.

The country’s Prosecutor General previously reported that the commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kylychbek Aidaraliev, was suspended from his post.

Recall, one serviceman was killed, 10 more were injured on January 17 as a result of the crash of Mi-8MTV helicopter of the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Military Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.

According to preliminary data, the Mi-8 MTV helicopter, during training flights, made an emergency hard landing at about 11 a.m. near Dostuk village at Frunze-1 airbase.