Bishkek HPP accident: Turkish specialists to provide assistance to victims

A Turkish combustiologist will consult on victims of the accident at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The media headquarters of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, together with the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Daniyar Tolonov, got acquainted with the condition of the three victims who received burns and are in the hospital.

On instructions from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the minister contacted the Ministry of Health of Turkey. An online consultation will be held with one of the best combustiologists in Turkey, Professor Koray Das, treatment tactics will be discussed.

Two Turkish specialists are expected to arrive on February 3, who, together with local specialists, will provide medical assistance to the victims. If necessary, their transportation and transfer to Turkey for further treatment will be considered.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.