Kazakhstan adopts law on modernization of checkpoints in EAEU by Kyrgyzstan

The Senate (Upper House) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan approved the law on ratification of the protocol on the conditions for application by the Kyrgyz Republic of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The document concerns the extension of the period for modernization of checkpoints at the customs border of the Union by the Kyrgyz Republic.

The protocol was signed on May 25, 2023 in Moscow.

«The law proposes to extend to 108 months the period for fulfilling the obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic to ensure the development, material and technical equipping of checkpoints (places of movement of goods and vehicles) at the customs border of the EAEU,» the conclusion of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Senate says.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan, in accordance with the transitional provisions for its accession to the Union, committed itself to ensuring the arrangement and logistical equipping of all checkpoints at the customs border of the EAEU within 24 months. At the same time, a similar protocol was extended three times. However, the republic did not meet the deadline. Therefore, it was proposed to extend the period for modernization of checkpoints until August 12, 2024. Currently, 13 out of 14 checkpoints on the border of the Kyrgyz Republic have been completely modernized. Work has not been completed at one checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.