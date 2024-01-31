19:36
Delegation from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov received representatives of the Russian delegation led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Alexey Besprozvannykh. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed cooperation in the areas of trade, manufacturing, processing of rare and precious metals, as well as the issue of construction of an industrial park.

Representatives of the delegation have already held negotiations with government agencies of Kyrgyzstan.
