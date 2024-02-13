The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discusses reduction of interest rates on loans with microfinance companies. The round table was organized by the Association of Microfinance Organizations with the participation of representatives of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the microfinance sector, as well as international organizations and financial institutions. The press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Representatives of the microfinance sector and the National Bank discussed the results of the implementation of the action plan for realization of the main directions of development of microfinance sector for 2022-2025.

It is proposed to amend the plan by including measures to create conditions for reduction of interest rates on loans issued by the microfinance sector.

In addition, it was decided to include measures to ensure accessibility of banking services for persons with disabilities when providing them with financial services, on stimulation and support of women’s entrepreneurship, as well as to exclude measures to create a self-regulatory institution.

The National Bank placed the main emphasis on the need to reduce interest rates on loans of the microfinance sector and increase the level of responsible lending.