12:55
USD 89.43
EUR 96.35
RUB 0.98
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discusses reduction of interest rates on loans

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discusses reduction of interest rates on loans with microfinance companies. The round table was organized by the Association of Microfinance Organizations with the participation of representatives of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, the microfinance sector, as well as international organizations and financial institutions. The press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Representatives of the microfinance sector and the National Bank discussed the results of the implementation of the action plan for realization of the main directions of development of microfinance sector for 2022-2025.

It is proposed to amend the plan by including measures to create conditions for reduction of interest rates on loans issued by the microfinance sector.

In addition, it was decided to include measures to ensure accessibility of banking services for persons with disabilities when providing them with financial services, on stimulation and support of women’s entrepreneurship, as well as to exclude measures to create a self-regulatory institution.

The National Bank placed the main emphasis on the need to reduce interest rates on loans of the microfinance sector and increase the level of responsible lending.
link: https://24.kg/english/286593/
views: 149
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to keep rate at 13 percent in next six months
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024
Issue of preferential loans to farmers in Kyrgyzstan to begin in February
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
Cabinet of Ministers wants to buy Keremet Bank from National Bank
Microcredit organizations and pawnshops obliged to reduce interest rates
National Bank extends temporary administration regime at Amanbank
Kyrgyzstan takes loans from international financial institutions again - deputy
National Bank approves size of authorized capital of credit bureaus
Inflation rate in Kyrgyzstan to be below 10 percent at year-end 2023
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again COVID-19: Face mask requirement introduced in Kazakhstan again
13 February, Tuesday
12:32
Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass performance appraisal Artists of Opera and Ballet Theater obliged to pass per...
12:23
12 fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:52
CPJ condemns Kyrgyzstan’s order to shut investigative outlet Kloop
11:44
UAE President to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
11:36
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discusses reduction of interest rates on loans