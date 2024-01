Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy, Zharkynai Nurlan kyzy and Nurzat Nurtaeva won bronze medals at the Ivan Yarygin Cup in freestyle wrestling in Krasnoyarsk (Russia). The Department of Physical Culture and Sports reported on Instagram.

Athletes from 24 countries took part in the competition. A total of 20 sets of medals were awarded.

The prize fund amounted to 7 million rubles.

This year the competition was held for the 35th time.