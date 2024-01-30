18:21
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Kyrgyzstan and the European Investment Bank for a total amount of €150 million to finance projects in the transport industry of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ceremony of signing the memorandum took place as part of the first Global Gateway Transport Investors Forum on sustainable transport links between Central Asia and the European Union. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev is on a working trip in Brussels (Belgium).

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis noted active cooperation in the transport sector with the countries of Central Asia.
