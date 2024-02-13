16:03
Special Representatives of European Union arrive in Kyrgyzstan

The Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan (EUSE) Tomas Niklasson arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic. EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Within the framework of the visit, the EU Special Representative and Envoy will participate in the meeting of EU and Central Asian Special Representatives on Afghanistan.

In addition, they will hold a series of meetings with government officials and civil society members.
