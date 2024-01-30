Computed tomography center opened in Uzgen district

A computed tomography center was opened in the General Medical Practice Center of Uzgen district. The press service of the PPP center reported.

This is the fifth center, which was opened under the PPP project «Installation of computed tomography devices in health care organizations of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The private partner carried out major repairs, equipped the rooms and installed modern computed tomography machines from Neusoft Medical Systems.

In addition, another center will be opened under this project in the General Medical Practice Center of Toktogul district.

Previously, CT centers were opened in the Bishkek City Clinical Emergency Hospital, the Republican Diagnostic Center of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy and the General Medical Practice Centers of Balykchi and Kadamdzhai district.